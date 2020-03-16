News

Aamir gives hilarious response to Kareena's birthday wish

By TellychakkarTeam
16 Mar 2020 05:04 PM

MUMBAI: Superstar Aamir Khan gave a funny response to his "Laal Singh Chadha" co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday wish.

Aamir shared the same photograph Kareena had shared on his 55th birthday. In the photograph, Aamir can be seen sleeping in a flight, with his favourite pillow tucked under his head. Apparently, he carries the pillow with him everywhere.

The "PK" star replied: "Aye! Pillow pe mat jaana! Pillow pe mat jaana!"

Aamir and Kareena have been shooting for their upcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha". It is self-produced by Aamir, and directed by "Secret Superstar" maker Advait Chandan. An official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit "Forrest Gump" starring Tom Hanks, the film is set to release on Christmas this year.

