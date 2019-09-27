News

Aamir, Kareena start 'Laal Singh Chaddha' shoot in Punjab on Nov 1

Mumbai: Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor are all set to begin the first schedule of "Laal Singh Chaddha" on November 1 in Punjab, across cities like Amritsar, Ludhiana and Jalandhar, besides nearby towns and villages.
 
The film is an adaptation of "Forrest Gump", Robert Zemeckis' multiple Oscar-winning film which released in 1994 and starred Tom Hanks with Robin Wright.
 
Aamir reprises Hanks' simple-minded yet loveable character.
 
Kareena and Aamir will be reuniting on the big screen after films like "Talaash" and "3 Idiots",
 
According to "Bollywood Hungama", a major protion of the shooting will feature scenes from their younger college days, and narrate how they met and fell in love and then separated.
 
The characters essayed by Aamir and Kareena will be seen in various looks to denote the passage of time over three decades and also depict them in various professions.
 
Apparently, Aamir has lost 20 kilos to play the younger version of his title role of Laal Singh Chaddha.
 
Directed by Advait Chandan of "Secret Superstar" fame, and written by Atul Kulkarni, the film will release on Christmas 2020.
 
Source: IANS
