Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary reunite 16 years after Taare Zameen Par-deets inside

Aamir Khan has cemented his name as a "Perfectionist" in the hearts and minds of the fans over the time. Aamir Khan has achieved success not just as an actor but also as a producer and director. Now after 16 years, Darsheel Safary and Aamir Khan have come together, raising a lot of questions in the minds of the audience.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 03/04/2024 - 18:42
movie_image: 
Aamir Khan

MUMBAI : When it comes to Aamir Khan, there is no need for an introduction as his on-screen persona has consistently won over viewers with his acting. In 1973, Aamir Khan made an appearance as a child artist in the movie "Yaadon Ki Baaraat." He made his acting debut in the 1984 film Holi and went on to play a major part in the 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.

Also read - Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par ropes in this RISING STAR - Exclusive

Aamir Khan has cemented himself as a "Perfectionist" in the hearts and minds of the fans over the time. Aamir Khan has achieved success not just as an actor but also as a producer and director.

As for Aamir Khan as a filmmaker, he made his directorial debut with Taare Zameen Par, which had a profound effect on viewers by raising awareness about dyslexia. Along with Darsheel Safary, Aamir Khan had a significant role in the film as an actor, and both of them received praise from the audience.

After Taare Zameen Par, the actor appeared in movies like Bumm Bumm Bole, Zokkomon, Hukus Bukus, Kutch Express and many more.

Now after 16 years, Darsheel Safary and Aamir Khan have come together, raising a lot of questions in the minds of the audience.

Although nothing has been confirmed yet, it can be assumed that two have reunited for an ad as earlier we also got to see Ranbir Kapoor reuniting with his team of Wake Up Sid. However, we also know that Sitaare Zameen Par has been announced and will be arriving this Christmas and that means this picture can also be a small glimpse from the movie. Take a look at the picture below and take a guess:

 

 

While there are fans who are busy trying to know what the picture is all about, there are also those who are simply happy seeing them both together.

Also read - Woah! Throwback to the time when Aamir Khan revealed how he 'accidentally' became an actor

What do you think is happening here? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.
 

Aamir Khan Darsheel Safary Taare Zameen Par Sitaare Zameen Par
