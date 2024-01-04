Aamir Khan and Deepika Padukone to star in a movie together?

MUMBAI: All the fans all over the internet are eagerly looking forward to the upcoming projects of the actor Aamir Khan, as the actor was last seen in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha and they are really looking forward to seeing what the actor will do next. Currently he is working on his upcoming movie Sitare Zameen Par, and now there is news and rumours floating all over the internet which are saying that the actor will be seen along with the actress Deepika Padukone for an upcoming project.

Yes you heard right there any rumours and reports which are floating all over the internet which are saying that actor Aamir Khan and Deepika Padukone will be seen in the upcoming movie titled ‘Hoton Mein Aisi Baat Main Dabati Chali Ayi’

Also read - Oh No! Aamir Khan gets massively trolled as he looks drunk and trips in front of paps after an event

The reports further says that Aamir Khan will be seen playing the brother of the actress Deepika Padukone and the movie will deal with the issue of dowry. The report also adds that the casting for the love interest of the actress Deepika Padukone is yet to be done.

Well these are just news and reports which are floating all over the internet, but there is no confirmation about the same, but if this news is true definitely it will be a treat to watch Aamir Khan and Deepika Padukone together in a single project.

What are your views on this news and how excited are you for this collaboration, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Woah! Throwback to the time when Aamir Khan revealed how he 'accidentally' became an actor