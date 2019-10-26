News

Aamir Khan ASKS Kareena Kapoor Khan to get herself ‘AUDITIONED’ …

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Oct 2019 01:28 PM

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan has an interesting line-up of films and as much as we can’t wait to see her on the 70 mm screens, SpotBoyE caught her in a recent interview where she revealed that she had to audition for this role in Laal Singh Chaddha, because Aamir Khan wanted to be 100 percent sure!

The actress will be seen in Angrezi Medium along with Irrfan Khan, and also in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha which is an adaptation of Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

In the interview, Kareena also mentioned that she was very excited and agreed to audition even though she never had to audition for any of her films before, not even when she made her debut.

Way to go Kareena!

past seven days