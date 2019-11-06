Aamir Khan is back with another Christmas release and drops the logo of Laal Singh Chaddha!

MUMBAI: As 2019 comes to an end, Aamir Khan strikes big and unveils the logo of the most anticipated film of 2020, Laal Singh Chaddha!



The actor has shared the logo of Laal Singh Chaddha which is set to release on Christmas 2020. The video starts with a soothing tune and with the dialogue which says "Kya pata hum mein hai kahani, ya hai kahaani mein hum" and unveils the logo of the film.



Aamir Khan took to his social media and shared the logo with the same dialogue.



Earlier, Aamir Khan's mother Zeenat Hussain gave the Muhurat clap to begin production as it is one of the most ambitious projects for the actor.



The shooting for the film began earlier last week and shooting will take place in more than 100 locations across India. The superstar is playing the role of a Punjabi for which he's going under a physical change for his role for this role.



Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is helmed by Advait Chandan and will be produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is slated to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020, next year.