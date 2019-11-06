News

Aamir Khan is back with another Christmas release and drops the logo of Laal Singh Chaddha!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Nov 2019 01:20 PM

MUMBAI: As 2019 comes to an end, Aamir Khan strikes big and unveils the logo of the most anticipated film of 2020, Laal Singh Chaddha!

The actor has shared the logo of Laal Singh Chaddha which is set to release on Christmas 2020. The video starts with a soothing tune and with the dialogue which says "Kya pata hum mein hai kahani, ya hai kahaani mein hum" and unveils the logo of the film.

Aamir Khan took to his social media and shared the logo with the same dialogue. 

Earlier, Aamir Khan's mother Zeenat Hussain gave the Muhurat clap to begin production as it is one of the most ambitious projects for the actor.

The shooting for the film began earlier last week and shooting will take place in more than 100 locations across India. The superstar is playing the role of a Punjabi for which he's going under a physical change for his role for this role. 

Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is helmed by Advait Chandan and will be produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is slated to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020, next year.

Tags > Aamir Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha, Christmas 2020, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
05 Nov 2019 08:12 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Bigg Boss 13 Day 36 I Is Siddharth Shukla really EVICTED?
Bigg Boss 13 Day 36 I Is Siddharth Shukla really... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
05 Nov 2019 07:32 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Siddhart-Avneet launch their new single on his mother's birthday
Siddhart-Avneet launch their new single on his... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Scarlett Wilson
Scarlett Wilson
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Saumya Tandon
Saumya Tandon
Aasma Siddique
Aasma Siddique

poll

Who is the ultimate bikini babe among Erica Fernandes and Pooja Gor?

Who is the ultimate bikini babe among Erica Fernandes and Pooja Gor?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who plays Komolika better in Kasautii Zindaii Kii?

Who plays Komolika better in Kasautii Zindaii Kii?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days