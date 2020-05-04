Aamir Khan clarifies that he did not distribute money in wheat flour packets. Here’s what he has to say!

MUMBAI: Recently, an unverified video surfaced on social media that Aamir Khan had dispatched a truck which was full of bags of wheat flour packets with money in them, to be distributed in an underprivileged area in Delhi.

In the middle of the Covid-19 crisis and the lockdown caused due to it, the video stated that the truck was said to reach the village area on 29th April and the vehicle was apparently loaded with one-kilo packets of flour.

Additionally, the video mentions that within each packet of flour, there were Rs 15,000 hidden in cash and that the truck was sent by Aamir Khan.

Refuting all such claims and rumours, superstar Aamir Khan took to social media to debunk the news in a witty manner and stated, "Guys, I am not the person putting money in wheat bags. Its either a fake story completely, or Robin Hood doesn't want to reveal himself!

Stay safe.

Love.

a”