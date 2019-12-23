Aamir Khan has flown to Bangalore amidst shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha, here’s why!

MUMBAI: Superstar Aamir Khan has flown to Bangalore to watch his daughter Ira Khan’s play.

The actor has been on a hectic schedule shooting for his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha and missed his daughters play in Mumbai as he was shooting in Punjab at the time.

Aamir Khan has been shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha in Punjab with the rest of the team and recently completed shooting for a romantic song.

Ira khan recently made her directorial debut with her play Euripides’ Medea which is presented by Entropy and Produced by Sarika's production house NautankiSa Productions.

Laal Singh Chaddha will be shot in over a hundred different locations across India and is the official remake of the Hollywood classic ‘Forrest Gump’.

After 3 Idiots, we will get to see the pair of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor once again in the film along with South superstar Vijay Setupathi, who will be seen in an important role in the film.

Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is helmed by Advait Chandan and will be produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is slated to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020, next year.