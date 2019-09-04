News

Aamir Khan, Kajol thrilled to meet 'after so long'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Sep 2019 02:44 PM

Bollywood stars Kajol and Aamir Khan were thrilled to meet "after so long" at industrialist Mukesh Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in his Mumbai home, Antilia.

Kajol shared a selfie with Aamir Khan on Instagram. "After so long," she captioned the image. While Aamir turned up in white kurta-pyjama, Kajol wore a black-and-gold sari.

Aamir and Kajol were last seen together on screen in the 2006 blockbuster "Fanaa". The two stars also worked together in the 1997 superhit, "Ishq".

Several top Bollywood stars were spotted at the Ganpati celebrations in the Ambani residence. These include Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Aditi Rao Hydari, among others.

(Source: IANS) 

Tags > Aamir Khan, Kajol thrilled, after so long, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Tara che bappa at Borivalli cha Raja

Tara from Satara Ganpati Stapna at Borivalicha Raja
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma on the sets of Dance...

Judges Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bosc Martis, Raftaar along with Geeta Kapoor, Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma and host Karan Wahi on DID
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Abhinav Shukla
Abhinav Shukla
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Shonal Rawat
Shonal Rawat
Ronit Roy
Ronit Roy
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone

past seven days