Aamir Khan pulled off an intense running sequence in Laal Singh Chaddha, here's how!

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the most anticipated movies of 2020, the actor is currently shooting for the movie all over India as the makers want to keep the movie as authentic with real locations as possible. The movie is an official remake of the Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump' and will see Aamir Khan run all across the country.

During the shooting for the special running sequence where Aamir had to run and Aamir Khan, who had previously gained 20 kilos to film portions of Laal Singh Chaddha had been jogging 10 to 13 kilometers each day to shoot for the remaining sequences. As it demanded an exhaustive physical condition of the leg that the actor had to pull it off on a steady dose of painkillers for 10 days.

Aamir Khan is one actor who is known to indulge deeply in every role of his film to his maximum potential. Be it the look or the character he makes sure everything is studied and executed to perfection.

Laal Singh Chaddha actor has already been earning praise for his appearance in the movie, a remake of the Tom Hanks classic, and, in a bid to lend authenticity to the final product, the makers shot at real locations.

Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film helmed by Advait Chandan is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is slated to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020, next year.