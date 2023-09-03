Aamir Khan reveals why Satish Kaushik rejected him for Mr. India

MUMBAI: Bollywood woke up to the shock of talented actor/filmmaker Satish Kaushik passing away on Wednesday. The Mr.India actor had gone to Delhi for Holi celebration and there he felt uneasy so was rushed to Fortis hospital. The doctors tried their best to treat him but sadly he breathed his last following a cardiac arrest.

In an earlier interview, actor Aamir Khan stated how Satish Kaushik interviewed him to work as Shekhar Kapur’s AD for Mr. India starring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi. The late Kaushik was the chief AD for the 1987 film. Khan said that people there were pretty impressed with his paperwork as not many people made paperwork at the time.

Aamir said that unfortunately he didn’t get the job as Kaushik later told him that he saw that Aamir came in a car and being his senior he didn’t have a car. Later Aamir told Satish that it wasn’t his car and since he was running errands for a friend it was his car.

Credit- TOI