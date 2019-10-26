News

Aamir Khan’s film Lal Singh Chaddha to get the opening clap from his mom Zeenat Hussain?

26 Oct 2019 07:03 PM

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan is all set to star in the official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. The film is titled Lal Singh Chaddha. The actor is all set to start shooting for the film soon alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan who plays the lead role. Kareena recently revealed that they have been prepping for scenes together. The duo was frequently seen together making fans all excited.

And now as per Pinkvilla, the film is going on floors in Mumbai first and later will be shot in Punjab.

As per the Mid Day reports, Aamir and Kareena’s film might be getting its first clap from his mom, Zeenat Hussain. A source quoted to the daily and revealed that to get the first clap from his mother, Aamir and the director Advait Chandan decided to move up the shooting by a day and now will be kicking off the film on October 31 at Yash Raj Films studio.

As per Pinkvilla’s reports, “Aamir has brought the shoot forward by a day to October 31 as both, Advait and he, felt they were fully familiarized with the material and were ready. The first leg of shooting will take place at Yash Raj Films Studios in Andheri, with his mother expected to give the clap. It's the first time in his 30-year career that she will do it."

Now isn’t this exciting?

Lal Singh Chaddha will have a Christmas 2020 release.

