Aamir Khan’s sister Nikhat Khan Hegde essays the role of Shah Rukh Khan’s foster mom, an Afghani woman in Pathaan

Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is now in the news for something surprising. Not many people would know this but Aamir Khan’s sister Nikhat Khan Hegde is in the film…
movie_image: 
MUMBAI :The recently released Bollywood Pathaan has been in the news for many reasons. First for being Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film after 4 years, then it was embroiled in controversy over it’s song Besharam Rang, then for having the highest ever opening beating Baahubali 2 and KGF 2.

Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is now in the news for something surprising. Not many people would know this but Aamir Khan’s sister Nikhat Khan Hegde is in the film, playing SRK’s foster mother. Playing an Afghani woman, Nikhat calls herself Pathaan’s mom and gives him an armband and a taweez during an emotional interaction in Afghanistan.

Nikhat shared audiences' reactions on her Instagram page, in theaters watching the film, who quickly recognized her.  


Nikhat Khan was seen in Banni Chow Home Delivery last year, which was her TV debut. She has also been part of Bollywood films like Tanhaji- The Unsung Warrior, Mission Mangal and Saand Ki Aankh, among others. She has also contributed as a producer in her brother Aamir Khan’s films like Lagaan, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Tum Mere Ho and many others.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 
Credit- bollywoodhungama

 

