Is Aamir Khan the new choice for all the south film makers?

Reportedly Aamir Khan has been approach for 3 big South movies, well is the actor the new choice for all the south filmmakers
MUMBAI :Aamir Khan is one of the most loved and followed actors we have in Borivali Industries, the actor who is also called as the perfectionist of Bollywood never fails to impress the fans not only with his amazing acting but also with his stories and choices of script which definitely give us a beautiful message

Over the time we have seen some brilliant scripts coming from this side of the actor which has indeed created a strong mark at the box office of Indi. As we all know it is the time where many people are now looking for many big South projects and the fans are looking for every single detail of these South Biggies. Also now there are reports which say that actor Aamir Khan will be seen along with Jr. NTR in one of the major projects.

ALSO READ – Deepika Padukone birthday: Here’s why Pathaan is an important film for the actress

Also there are many news and reports which are saying that actor Aamir Khan has also been approached for Ghajini 2 and another movie which is the full fledged comedy film. Indeed if this news is true it will be a treat to watch the actor doing all these movies coming from the South industry and this is great news for all the Aamir Khan fans.

Well is this an indication that Aamir Khan is the new choice for the South moviemakers as there are reports of actor’s name associated with 3 movies. What are your views on this and if this news is true how excited are you to see the actor Aamir Khan performing in South Pan India movies, do let us know in the comment section below.


ALSO READ –  Makers of Project K treat Deepika Padukone’s fans with a glimpse of the actress from the film

 

Project K: Deepika Padukone’s first look gets compared to Dune; netizens say, “Sasta copy of DUNE”
Project K: Deepika Padukone’s first look gets compared to Dune; netizens say, “Sasta copy of DUNE”

