Aamir Khan was Kundan Shah’s first choice for Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa

MUMBAI : As Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa celebrates its 30th anniversary, it's interesting to note that Shah Rukh Khan was not the original choice for the film's lead role. Director Kundan Shah had initially approached Aamir Khan for the part, with Shah Rukh Khan slated to play a supporting role. However, Aamir Khan decided to step away from the project for reasons that remain undisclosed.

The film's casting underwent further changes when Juhi Chawla, who was also initially signed on for a role, opted out of the film. Despite her exit from the project, Juhi Chawla made a cameo appearance in the film.

Reflecting on the film's milestone, Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to express his appreciation for Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, calling it the "sweetest, warmest, happiest film" he has done.

He also expressed his gratitude towards the entire cast and crew, especially remembering Kundan Shah fondly.

Similarly, Suchitra Krishnamoorti, who played the female lead in the film, shared her thoughts on the film's legacy and her journey since its release. She revealed that she had decided to give up films even before Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa was released, highlighting her contentment with her life choices. She expressed her gratitude for being a part of such an iconic film and acknowledged the film's inclusion in IMDb's list of most iconic romantic films of all time in 2024.

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, released in 1994, is a coming-of-age romantic comedy film that revolves around the life of Sunil, played by Shah Rukh Khan, and his misadventures in love. The film also stars Deepak Tijori, Naseeruddin Shah, and others in pivotal roles, and is celebrated for its heartfelt storytelling and memorable performances.

Credit: DNA