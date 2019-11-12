News

Aamir Khan wishes everyone a Happy Gurunanak Jayanti as he shoots for Laal Singh Chaddha in Punjab!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Nov 2019 09:54 PM

MUMBAI: Superstar Aamir Khan is currently shooting in Punjab for his movie Laal Singh Chaddha and on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Dev ji's 550th birth anniversary, the actor wished everyone a Happy Gurunanak Jayanti.

The actor took to social media to share a post to wish everyone, the post says,
"Assi Saareyan nu Gurpurab
diyan lakh lakh vadhaiyan.
Love.
a."

Aamir Khan is currently shooting in Chandigarh and Amritsar for Laal Singh Chaddha and recently dropped the motion logo of the movie.

The logo has created massive waves across the internet and has added to the buzz around the movie.
Before the first schedule, Aamir Khan's mother Zeenat Hussain gave the Muhurat clap to begin production as it is one of the most ambitious projects for the actor.

The superstar is playing the role of a Punjabi for which he is undergoing a massive physical change.

Tags > Aamir Khan, Happy Gurunanak Jayanti, Laal Singh Chaddha in Punjab, TellyChakkar,

