Aamir Khan's Christmas return CONFIRMED; 'Sitaare Zameen Par' to hit screens in December 2024

This would be his first Christmas release in eight years. He last released a film on Christmas in 2016, with his blockbuster hit Dangal. Sitaare Zameen Par will also be his return flick. Aamir took a hiatus following Laal Singh Chaddha's failure.
Aamir Khan

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan hopes to dominate the Christmas box office once again in 2024. The actor has frequently released films around Christmas, and has stated that his comeback film, Sitaare Zameen Par, will be released around Christmas this year. This would be his first Christmas release in eight years. He last released a film on Christmas in 2016, with his blockbuster hit Dangal. Sitaare Zameen Par will also be his return flick. Aamir took a hiatus following Laal Singh Chaddha's failure.

(Also read: Congratulations! Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare finally married, check out the inside pics here)

Speaking with the popular news portal during their conclave, Aamir confirmed Sitaare Zameen Par’s Christmas release. “My next film as a lead actor, which has just begun filming, is Sitaare Zameen Par. We are trying to release it by the end of this year, on the occasion of Christmas. It is an entertaining film; I like the story. The shooting of the film has begun,” he said.

“But besides that, you will be able to see me not as a lead actor in the film but I am doing a few things. Let’s see how the audience reacts,” Aamir said, before adding, “I am doing a few small roles.”

Whoa! Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding extravaganza; the couple set for pheras in a luxurious Udaipur hotel; Details inside!

Aamir’s Sitaare Zameen Par’s filming confirmation comes a few weeks after the popular new sportal reported that Aamir’s busy shoot schedule starts this February. A source told the publication, “Aamir has been in the prep mode for Sitaare Zameen Par over the last few months and is all set to take the film on floors from February 2. He has finally zeroed down on his look for the film and has done several reading sessions with the ensemble cast.”

“It’s going to be a marathon schedule for Sitaare Zameen Par and the actor has allotted 70 to 80 working days on the film. With a lot of time invested in pre-production, this would be among the fastest films that Aamir would deliver to the audience,” the insider added.

In Sitaare Zameen Par, Genelia Deshmukh plays the lead role. This is Genelia and Aamir's first film together.

