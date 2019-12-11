News

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha picture goes viral

By FarhanKhan
11 Dec 2019 08:23 PM

MUMBAI: After Chandigarh, Aamir Khan is currently shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha in Kolkata. On Monday, the actor met his little fans on the set. Several pictures of the actor are going viral on social media in which Aamir is seen surrounded by many children in his Laal Singh Chaddha avatar.

Recently, Aamir Khan's new look from the Advait Chandan directorial film leaked on the internet. In the new look, Aamir resembles Tom Hanks from Forrest Gump. Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of the 1994 film directed by Robert Zemeckis.

As per sources, it seems that this is Aamir Khan's most anticipated movie of his career, and the movie will release in December 2020.

