Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan, completes major schedule of debut film in Japan - deets inside

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/08/2024 - 18:07
movie_image: 
Junaid Khan

MUMBAI : Seems like Aamir Khan's elder son Junaid Khan is truly dedicated to his upcoming untitled film. As the team had concluded the shooting in Mumbai and moved to Japan for the next schedule, excitingly, the film has now wrapped its Japan schedule as well. 

As per a source close to the film, "Junaid Khan is coming back from Japan after completing 50 days of schedule of his upcoming untitled film made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. After shooting for a month and a half in Sapporo, Japan, Junaid has finally wrapped up the schedule." 

It is said that the film currently in the works is set to capture the picturesque landscapes of Sapporo, a location that has never been showcased on the silver screen before. The anticipation surrounding this project continues to mount, promising audiences a unique visual experience with the unexplored charm of Sapporo as well as viewing Junaid in a romantic role in this upcoming cinematic masterpiece.

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/08/2024 - 18:07

