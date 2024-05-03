Aamir Khan's unique look shared by Darsheel Safary has taken internet by storm, take a look

After announcing a sabbatical from the movies, Aamir Khan is back. On Tuesday, social media was flooded with a bunch of new looks of Aamir, seemingly from a new advertising campaign. The stills show him as an astronaut, an old timey flight engineer and a caveman.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/05/2024 - 19:42
movie_image: 
Aamir

MUMBAI: After announcing a sabbatical from the movies, Aamir Khan is back. On Tuesday, social media was flooded with a bunch of new looks of Aamir, seemingly from a new advertising campaign. The stills show him as an astronaut, an old timey flight engineer and a caveman.

Also read - Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary reunite 16 years after Taare Zameen Par-deets inside

Not much details about this project are out yet but it is being reported that this could be a part of a new advertising campaign for a soft drink brand. Fans were quick to speculate and one of them even said that this could be a promotion for PK 2. PK was Aamir’s last collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani. While the film was a hit that ended with a door open for a sequel, there has been no news to suggest that a sequel is in the works.

This ad was also shared by Aamir’s Taare Zameen Par co-star Darsheel Safary. “It is Aamir’s multiverse, and we’re all just living in it. 3 days to go,” he shared in the caption. Previously, he had shared another photo with Aamir which seemed like a recreation of their Taare Zameen Par days.

“16 years later, and we’re together again  Emotional? Yeah, a little. Charged? ABSOLUTELY  All the love to my favorite mentor for the experience  Watch this space for the Big reveal  4 Days to go!!!” he wrote with the photo.

Aamir Khan took a break from the movies after the colossal failure of his 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie, which was a remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, failed miserably at the box office, but got some positive responses after its digital release. During the promotional tour of his latest production Laapataa Ladies, Aamir had announced his next film would be Sitare Zameen Par.

During the screening of Laapataa Ladies, Aamir shared, “I have started shooting for my new film, Sitaare Zameen Par from February 1. It is the next level of Taare Zameen Par, it is like part 2. It is not the same story and the characters are also not the same.”

He added, “The theme is the same but the difference is, unlike Taare Zameen Par, which left you with tears, Sitaare Zameen Par will leave in laughter. Prasanna is directing it and it is an entertaining film. We are looking at the same topic but with a different perspective.”

Also read - Wow! Taare Zameen Par's Darsheel Safary expresses eagerness for a reunion with Aamir Khan on screen once more; Says ‘I want to show him what I have become….’

2024 has been a busy year for Aamir Khan on the personal as well as professional level. At the start of the year, Aamir hosted the pre-wedding and wedding festivities of his daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare. For the last few weeks, the actor has been busy promoting ex-wife Kiran Rao’s film Laapataa Ladies, which was also co-produced by him.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Indian Express 
 

Aamir Khan darsheel safarry SITARE ZAMEEN PAR Taare Zameen Par Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/05/2024 - 19:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Heeramandi all set to premiere on Netflix in April, Potentially weekly episode release
MUMBAI: At last, it is taking place. The eight-part magnum epic by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, which is his debut on the OTT...
Vishal Vashishtha on Hotstar series Showtime and sharing screen with Emraan Hashmi – Exclusive
MUMBAI: Actor Vishal Vashishtha has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with his contribution over...
Pushpa 3 big update: Allu Arjun's film set to release in theatres in 2025?
MUMBAI: Without question, one of the most anticipated films of the year is Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule. Although...
Tanuj Virwani shares his excitement in playing a pivotal role in the upcoming Dharma Productions' movie 'Yodha', we can't keep calm
MUMBAI: Tanuj Virwani shares his excitement in playing a pivotal role in the upcoming Dharma Productions' movie 'Yodha...
Shiv Thakare reveals his feelings of Manisha Rani winning the show and shares his thoughts about the judged of the show
MUMBAI: Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and fans loved the way he played the game.Later,...
Aamir Khan's unique look shared by Darsheel Safary has taken internet by storm, take a look
MUMBAI: After announcing a sabbatical from the movies, Aamir Khan is back. On Tuesday, social media was flooded with a...
Recent Stories
Allu
Pushpa 3 big update: Allu Arjun's film set to release in theatres in 2025?
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Allu
Pushpa 3 big update: Allu Arjun's film set to release in theatres in 2025?
Tanuj
Tanuj Virwani shares his excitement in playing a pivotal role in the upcoming Dharma Productions' movie 'Yodha', we can't keep calm
Rihanna
Rihanna whispers Shah Rukh Khan’s favourite dance number in his ears - can you guess
Madgaon Express
Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express trailer received love from the netizens! They called it, "This trailer promises an adrenaline-fueled ride from start to finish."
Hrithik
War 2: Jr NTR’s role in the Hrithik Roshan starrer has a BIG TWIST
Kunal
Madgaon Express: Kunal Kemmu REVEALS which movie sequel he would like to be a part of