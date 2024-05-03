Aamir Khan's unique look shared by Darsheel Safary has taken internet by storm, take a look

MUMBAI: After announcing a sabbatical from the movies, Aamir Khan is back. On Tuesday, social media was flooded with a bunch of new looks of Aamir, seemingly from a new advertising campaign. The stills show him as an astronaut, an old timey flight engineer and a caveman.

Also read - Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary reunite 16 years after Taare Zameen Par-deets inside

Not much details about this project are out yet but it is being reported that this could be a part of a new advertising campaign for a soft drink brand. Fans were quick to speculate and one of them even said that this could be a promotion for PK 2. PK was Aamir’s last collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani. While the film was a hit that ended with a door open for a sequel, there has been no news to suggest that a sequel is in the works.

This ad was also shared by Aamir’s Taare Zameen Par co-star Darsheel Safary. “It is Aamir’s multiverse, and we’re all just living in it. 3 days to go,” he shared in the caption. Previously, he had shared another photo with Aamir which seemed like a recreation of their Taare Zameen Par days.

“16 years later, and we’re together again Emotional? Yeah, a little. Charged? ABSOLUTELY All the love to my favorite mentor for the experience Watch this space for the Big reveal 4 Days to go!!!” he wrote with the photo.

Aamir Khan took a break from the movies after the colossal failure of his 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie, which was a remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, failed miserably at the box office, but got some positive responses after its digital release. During the promotional tour of his latest production Laapataa Ladies, Aamir had announced his next film would be Sitare Zameen Par.

During the screening of Laapataa Ladies, Aamir shared, “I have started shooting for my new film, Sitaare Zameen Par from February 1. It is the next level of Taare Zameen Par, it is like part 2. It is not the same story and the characters are also not the same.”

He added, “The theme is the same but the difference is, unlike Taare Zameen Par, which left you with tears, Sitaare Zameen Par will leave in laughter. Prasanna is directing it and it is an entertaining film. We are looking at the same topic but with a different perspective.”

Also read - Wow! Taare Zameen Par's Darsheel Safary expresses eagerness for a reunion with Aamir Khan on screen once more; Says ‘I want to show him what I have become….’

2024 has been a busy year for Aamir Khan on the personal as well as professional level. At the start of the year, Aamir hosted the pre-wedding and wedding festivities of his daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare. For the last few weeks, the actor has been busy promoting ex-wife Kiran Rao’s film Laapataa Ladies, which was also co-produced by him.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Indian Express

