Aanand L. Rai: I find small towns very progressive

Filmmaker Aanand L. Rai finds small towns very progressive, and says he wants to encourage filmmaking that changes the perception of family entertainers.

Rai has directed films such as "Tanu Weds Manu", "Raanjhanaa", "Tanu Weds Manu Returns" and "Zero", and has also backed projects such as "Nil Battey Sannata", "Happy Bhag Jayegi", "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan", "Mukkabaaz", "Meri Nimmo", "Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi", and "Manmarziyaan".

"I find small towns very progressive. For me, since I come from that world, I know it's the people and their stories there which make a difference. As a filmmaker, I understand that space very well. I wish to encourage filmmaking which changes the perception of family entertainers," Rai said.

"From being conservative, I want these films to become thought-provoking yet entertaining. I am happy to have a medium of expressions which connects to so many people at the same time," he added.

He is now coming out with "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan". The film is second part in the "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan" series. Dubbed as a family entertainer, the film is a rom-com that trains focus on homosexuality, homophobia and same-sex marriage.

The film also features Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, and Maanvi Gagroo in pivotal roles, and is slated to release on February 21.

"Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Production.