News

Aaradhya Bachchan delivers powerful speech

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Dec 2019 05:56 PM

MUMBAI: Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, has acting in her genes.

Last evening, the proud parents of the little princess witnessed a very powerful performance. On her annual day, Aaradhya delivered a speech that can move even the most stubborn soul. She spoke about being born in a new age where women are respected.

In her speech, Aaradhya said, 'I am Kanya. I am the dream, the dream of the new age. We will awake, in the new world. A world where I will be safe. I will be loved, I will be respected. A world where my voice will not be silenced by the ignorance of arrogance but will be heard with an understanding of wisdom. A world where knowledge will come from the book of life, growing freely from the river of humanity.'

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE

Tags > Aaradhya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
20 Dec 2019 10:10 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Bahu Begum to go off-air, Abeer-Mishti & Kartik-Naira celebrate their success, &more
Bahu Begum to go off-air, Abeer-Mishti &... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
20 Dec 2019 10:06 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Dabangg 3 Public Review and fans message for Salman Khan, and the cast
Dabangg 3 Public Review and fans message for... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Tina Desai
Tina Desai
Sanjit Bedi
Sanjit Bedi
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Itishree Singh
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Aasma Siddique
Aasma Siddique
Anupriya Kapoor
Anupriya Kapoor
Hussain Kuwajerwala
Hussain Kuwajerwala
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani

past seven days