Aaradhya Bachchan delivers powerful speech

MUMBAI: Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, has acting in her genes.

Last evening, the proud parents of the little princess witnessed a very powerful performance. On her annual day, Aaradhya delivered a speech that can move even the most stubborn soul. She spoke about being born in a new age where women are respected.

In her speech, Aaradhya said, 'I am Kanya. I am the dream, the dream of the new age. We will awake, in the new world. A world where I will be safe. I will be loved, I will be respected. A world where my voice will not be silenced by the ignorance of arrogance but will be heard with an understanding of wisdom. A world where knowledge will come from the book of life, growing freely from the river of humanity.'

