Aaradhya makes her grandfather Amitabh Bachchan PROUD

MUMBAI: An elated Amitabh Bachchan has shared a video clip from his granddaughter Aaradhya’s annual day function and called it the proudest moment.

Well, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son AbRam had their annual day function at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda also attended the occasion.

During the annual day, Aaradhya made a powerful statement on women empowerment titled ‘I am Kanya’. Proud grandfather Amitabh Bachchan took to social media and shared the clip and called it the proudest moment. He wrote, “the proudest moment and voice .. of the girl child .. of Aaradhya , my own .” He had also earlier written about Aaradhya’s performance, “".. the pride of the family .. the pride of a girl .. the pride of all women .. OUR dearest AARADHYA .."

Take a look below:

the proudest moment and voice .. of the girl child .. of Aaradhya , my own .. https://t.co/Gsa9gBIgBA — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 22, 2019