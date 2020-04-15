News

Aayush Sharma goes bald amid lockdown

By TellychakkarTeam
15 Apr 2020 11:26 AM

MUMBAI: Actor Aayush Sharma has undergone huge transformation amid the coronavirus lockdown. On Tuesday, he took to Instagram and shared that he has shaved his head.

"Bald look or badass look... kaisa laga,* Aayush wrote along with his mirror-selfie in which he is seen flaunting a shaved pate.

Reacting to Aayush's make-over, actor Varun Dhawan said that he is looking like a famous WWE wrestler "Stone Cold".

Ayush is currently spending time with his family at Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse.

On the work front, Aayush will be seen in Kwatha", which also features Katrina Kaif''s sister Isabelle. In the film, he plays an Army officer. Not only this, Aayush will also be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in "Kabhi Eid Kabhi Dilwali".

