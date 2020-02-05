Aayushman Khurana on choosing taboo subjects

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Aayushman Khurana is known for his content-driven films with a touch of humour. He is one of the finest actors we have who is bold enough to take on societal issues through movies and give out a good message at the end.

Also, he is considered as one of the most bankable actors nowadays. His last films, which include Article 15, Dreamgirl, and Bala, made a tremendous impact on the Indian box office and on the hearts of the Audience.

Ayushmann has never shied away from experimenting. He played a sperm donor in Vicky Donor; a man dealing with erectile dysfunction in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan; and a man prematurely balding in Bala. He will now proudly play a gay man in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

As per sources, the actor said that movies are the most influential segment through which the change can be brought.

There is the reason that he chooses movies that can bring a positive change in society.

He also added that his movies would be the brand of cinema that stand for taboo-breaking subjects.

Ayushmann says his core audience base is the the family audience across the country and that he wants to entertain them at all times even while doing a film with a message and one that is thought-provoking.

On the work front, the actor is busy promoting his forthcoming flick named Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which is all set to release on 21st Feb 2020.