Abhay Deol admits satisfaction over avoiding brand packaging and PR, Regrets lack of personal stylist

Abhay claimed he remained loyal to himself and resisted demands from the industry to accept PR and endorsement deals. He wrote, “On this day 19 years ago, I made my debut in the film “Socha Na Tha”.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/10/2024 - 10:00
movie_image: 
Abhay

MUMBAI: Nineteen years ago, Abhay Deol made his screen debut in the film Socha Na Tha. Abhay stated that it still seems like yesterday as he reflects on this memorable day. The actor sent a letter on his Instagram handle, stating what he would have done differently.

Also read: OMG! Time when Abhay Deol came to an award function with a black eye, exposing the dark side of the music industry

Abhay claimed he remained loyal to himself and resisted demands from the industry to accept PR and endorsement deals. He wrote, “On this day 19 years ago, I made my debut in the film “Socha Na Tha”. Still feels like it was only yesterday! It’s been quite the learning curve, how innocent and naive we were. Whilst I’m happy that I didn’t cave into market demands and package myself into a brand via endorsements and P.R, I do wish I was a bit more savvy.”

The actor added, “But here I am, 19 years later, still making movies. I cannot be more grateful. And I did become a brand via the film choices I made. I faced the successes and failures of my choices by myself. Following my heart has taught me many valuable lessons. I wouldn’t change a thing, because I wouldn’t be the man I am today, so comfortable in his skin.”

In a funny confession, Abhay Deol lists a few regrets, such as not hiring a stylist of his own. “Although I do wish I’d gotten my own stylist for the movie, and someone to tell me that my side burns made me look like a 70’s p@rn st@r!”

In 2005, the romantic comedy film Socha Na Tha made its theatrical debut. Ayesha Takia and Apoorva Jha also starred, and it was Abhay Deol's debut. Imtiaz Ali directed the movie.

Also read:Woah! Check out the net worth of the Deols, Abhay Deol's net worth will shock you

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit – The Indian Express

 

Abhay Deol Rajveer Deol Dharmendra Sunny Deol Karan Deol Bobby Deol Movie News Dono Poonam Dhillon Ashok Thakeria Paloma Dhillon Prem Ratan Dhan Payo Uunchai TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/10/2024 - 10:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj plans to meet Anupama one last time
MUMBAI: Anupamaa rules on the television screens. The show is performing extremely well. It is a remake of Star Jalsha'...
Actress who made her debut with Ajay Devgn and married a man 12 years her senior but got divorced
MUMBAI: While many Hindi film stars are choosing to go down South, there are many South stars who are now coming to...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan and Abhira fall in love, Ruhi feels isolated
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Jhanak Spoiler: Arshi stands shocked looking at the picture of Jhanak and Anirudh’s marriage
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Director Farah Khan gives credits to Shah Rukh Khan for casting Deepika Padukone in Om Shanti Om
MUMBAI: Who doesn't remember Om Shanti Om? The Farah Khan film remains a favourite among fans even after many years of...
Dheeraj Dhoopar opens up on what has kept him away from Bollywood for so long; Says ‘I will not switch mediums just for the sake of it’
MUMBAI: Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar recently made a comeback to Zee TV, where Kundali Bhagya is aired. The name of his new...
Recent Stories
Ajay
Actress who made her debut with Ajay Devgn and married a man 12 years her senior but got divorced
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Ajay
Actress who made her debut with Ajay Devgn and married a man 12 years her senior but got divorced
Farah
Director Farah Khan gives credits to Shah Rukh Khan for casting Deepika Padukone in Om Shanti Om
Katrina
Katrina Kaif RECALLS Priyanka Chopra's remarkable presence as a 'Star' in their Kathak Class
Katrina
Katrina Kaif admits Salman Khan's pivotal role in encouraging her for Kabir Khan's New York; Says ‘I was angsty in my heart’
Aishwarya
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks drop dead gorgeous while she poses for the new L'Oreal advertisement
Alia
Alia Bhatt considers Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone as her 'inspiration', read more