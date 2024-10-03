Abhay Deol admits satisfaction over avoiding brand packaging and PR, Regrets lack of personal stylist

MUMBAI: Nineteen years ago, Abhay Deol made his screen debut in the film Socha Na Tha. Abhay stated that it still seems like yesterday as he reflects on this memorable day. The actor sent a letter on his Instagram handle, stating what he would have done differently.

Also read: OMG! Time when Abhay Deol came to an award function with a black eye, exposing the dark side of the music industry

Abhay claimed he remained loyal to himself and resisted demands from the industry to accept PR and endorsement deals. He wrote, “On this day 19 years ago, I made my debut in the film “Socha Na Tha”. Still feels like it was only yesterday! It’s been quite the learning curve, how innocent and naive we were. Whilst I’m happy that I didn’t cave into market demands and package myself into a brand via endorsements and P.R, I do wish I was a bit more savvy.”

The actor added, “But here I am, 19 years later, still making movies. I cannot be more grateful. And I did become a brand via the film choices I made. I faced the successes and failures of my choices by myself. Following my heart has taught me many valuable lessons. I wouldn’t change a thing, because I wouldn’t be the man I am today, so comfortable in his skin.”

In a funny confession, Abhay Deol lists a few regrets, such as not hiring a stylist of his own. “Although I do wish I’d gotten my own stylist for the movie, and someone to tell me that my side burns made me look like a 70’s p@rn st@r!”

In 2005, the romantic comedy film Socha Na Tha made its theatrical debut. Ayesha Takia and Apoorva Jha also starred, and it was Abhay Deol's debut. Imtiaz Ali directed the movie.

Also read:Woah! Check out the net worth of the Deols, Abhay Deol's net worth will shock you

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit – The Indian Express