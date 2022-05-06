Abhimanyu Dassani: KK's voice had the power to transport listeners to another world

As the world bid adieu to playback singer KK after his untimely demise, Bollywood actor Abhimanyu Dassani spoke about the singer's importance in his life and how KK had the power to teleport a listener to a different world altogether.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 18:15
movie_image: 
Abhimanyu Dassani: KK's voice had the power to transport listeners to another world

MUMBAI: As the world bid adieu to playback singer KK after his untimely demise, Bollywood actor Abhimanyu Dassani spoke about the singer's importance in his life and how KK had the power to teleport a listener to a different world altogether.

Sharing his feelings for the singer and his craft, Abhimanyu, who awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Nikamma', said, "A couple of days ago Weaver speaking about 'Yaaron - Rockford', the song 'Yaaron' is one of the most soulful songs about friendship that I can remember."

Describing the power of KK's vocals, he further mentioned, "You can even call it (the track) a timeless classic because of the voice of KK sir, which could transport you into that world with all those emotions."

He shared that the KK's departure is a "loss is immense to the world of music".

He further shared, "This year has been very difficult for us music lovers because of the losses of important artistes like Lataji (Lata Mangeshkar), Bappi da, Sidhu Moosewala and KK sir."

Packed with action, comedy and masala, the film brings Abhimanyu in a fierce action avatar.

'Nikamma' produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films, will arrive in theatres on June 17.

SOURCE: IANS

Abhimanyu Dassani KK Bollywood Bappi Da Sidhu Moosewala Lata Mangeshkar Sony Pictures International Productions Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 18:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
&TV artists’ secret talents revealed
MUMBAI: Celebrities live under a microscope, yet they still manage to keep secrets from the audience. As it is always...
Nushrratt Bharuccha: Using condoms during sex is more important
MUMBAI : Nushrratt Bharuccha and Anud Dhaka - the lead actors of the upcoming feature film 'Janhit Mein Jaari' explains...
Abhimanyu Dassani: KK's voice had the power to transport listeners to another world
MUMBAI: As the world bid adieu to playback singer KK after his untimely demise, Bollywood actor Abhimanyu Dassani spoke...
“I work out on the sets of Kashibai Bajirao Ballal using the weights used to hold down the trolleys and lights,” reveals Rohit Chandel
MUMBAI : Following the phenomenal success of Jodha Akbar and Jhansi ki Rani, Zee TV launched its biggest historical...
Dolly Singh says 'Feels Like Home' will instantly connect with audience
MUMBAI: Digital content creator Dolly Singh, who will be soon seen in OTT series 'Feels Like Home', shares that the...
Working with Renuka Shahane was on my bucket list: Devoleena
MUMBAI: Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee says that from the time she started acting, she had a dream of working with...
Recent Stories
Nushrratt
Nushrratt Bharuccha: Using condoms during sex is more important
Latest Video