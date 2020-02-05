Abhishek Bachchan celebrates his birthday on the sets of Bob Biswas

MUMBAI: Junior Bachchan, who is known for his intense acting in movies like Sarkar and Guru is well appreciated and loved by the classes and the masses.

The actor is also liked for his comic timing. His movies like Bol Bachchan and Happy New Year brought this quality out well.

The actor celebrated his 44th birthday on the sets of his upcoming movie Bob Biswas (the Kahani spin-off), produced by Red Chillies.

Red Chillies Entertainment took to Twitter to wish the actor on his birthday and shared the pictures of the birthday boy.

Meanwhile, ‘Bob Biswas’ is a spin-off of Vidya Balan starrer ‘Kahaani’, which featured the poker-faced contract killer Bob Biswas. Produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s production house, the film will mark the directorial debut of Sujoy Ghosh's daughter Diya Annapurna Ghosh. The team will reportedly be shooting in Kolkata for 42 days, while the film is slated for release later this year.