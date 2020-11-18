Abhishek Bachchan feels like 'homecoming' every time he lands in the 'City of Joy'

MUMBAI: Recently, Abhishek Bachchan had to land in Kolkata twice to shoot for two different films and each time, he received a rousing welcome post-home-coming.

“I admit Kolkata feels like home. My Maa is a Bengali and my Paa is considered the son-in-law of Bengal. They consider me their grandson. And it’s a huge honour for me to shoot in Kolkata whenever I can.”, Abhishek expresses whole-heartedly.

Recently director Anurag Basu revealed how shooting with Abhishek for Ludo on the streets of Kolkata had to be put-off because of the crowds.

Earlier, Abhishek was shooting for the character of 'Bob Biswas' in Kolkata which he describes as an 'exhilarating experience'.

“It is very heartening to return to Kolkata. I shot in this city for Mani Ratnam’s Yuva in 2003. I’ve also shot for Rituparno Ghosh’s Antar Mahal in Kolkata. Then I did another Bengali film - Partha Sengupta’s Desh where I played my own mom’s son. Each time I’ve been given a royal welcome here. It feels like coming home.”.

Abhishek recently made his digital debut with Breathe 2. His latest digital project Ludo has also released digitally and is receiving a lot of appraisals.

Credit: SpotboyE