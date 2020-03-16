Abhishek Bachchan, Kapil Dev to hoist Tricolour at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Actor Abhishek Bachchan and former Indian captain Kapil Dev will hoist the Indian tricolour at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne(IFFM) to mark the 75th Independence day.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/31/2022 - 20:30
movie_image: 
abhi-kapil

MUMBAI : Actor Abhishek Bachchan and former Indian captain Kapil Dev will hoist the Indian tricolour at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne(IFFM) to mark the 75th Independence day.

Abhishek, who will be there at IFFM as one of the key guests, says it is a huge honour for him to be invited to participate in the celebration of cinema.

"It gives me great honour to be a part of the 75th year celebrations of Indian Independence in Melbourne. It's a matter of pride for me to hoist the Indian National Flag in the iconic Federation Square. It's an event where Indians from all across Australia, from all different backgrounds, will come together to celebrate India at 75."

He adds: This is a mark of the friendship between Australia and India. To share this platform with Kapil Sir is momentous for me and the event is also a mark of the coming together of cinema and cricket, two things that have often united us Indians together."

Abhishek is looking forward to celebrating India, Indians and the spirit of our country amongst hundreds of people who will be in attendance to celebrate this moment and event.

IFFM festival director, Mitu Bhowmin Lange added: "India is completing 75 years of Independence and this event is a mark to celebrate this landmark moment. We are ecstatic to have Kapil Dev and Abhishek Bachchan jointly come together this year to do the honours of hoisting the Indian tricolour."

"It's a mark of the friendship that our country celebrates with Australia and with these two icons coming together is the perfect amalgamation of cinema and cricket."

SOURCE : IANS 
 

Abhishek Bachchan Kapil Dev Film Festival of Melbourne Mitu Bhowmin TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/31/2022 - 20:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sonya Saamoor breaks the image of an antagonist with her role in 'Sanjog'
MUMBAI : 'Sirf Tum' fame Sonya Saamoor joins the cast of Kamya Punjabi and Shefali Sharma-starrer TV show, 'Sanjog'....
Abhishek Bachchan, Kapil Dev to hoist Tricolour at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne
MUMBAI : Actor Abhishek Bachchan and former Indian captain Kapil Dev will hoist the Indian tricolour at the Indian Film...
Maninee De explains why she was first sceptical about 'Love Knows No Age'
MUMBAI:  Maninee De, who is currently seen in the short film 'Love Knows No Age', says that it is mutual respect and...
'Khuda Haafiz' actress Madhu Sachdeva to be seen in 'Masoom Sawaal'
MUMBAI: Veteran actress Madhu Sachdeva will next be seen in the film 'Masoom Sawaal' which is based on the stigma...
Sunny Leone on working with Anurag Kashyap: Dreams do come true!
MUMBAI: Actress Sunny Leone calls it a "dream come true" as she says filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is taking a "chance" to...
Suhana Khan is not making her debut on 'Koffee With Karan'
MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan will not be making her debut on the popular show '...
Recent Stories
abhi-kapil
Abhishek Bachchan, Kapil Dev to hoist Tricolour at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne
Latest Video