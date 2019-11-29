News

Abhishek Bachchan to play a negative role in Kahaani 2

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Nov 2019 08:31 PM

MUMBAI: Kahaani is one of the most successful franchise movies of Bollywood, and now, the makers are planning to make the third installment of the movie.

As per sources, director Sujoy Ghosh is planning to make a prequel to the story, which his daughter Dia Ghosh will direct. It is being said that Abhishek Bachchan will play the role of a villain. The shooting of the film may begin by next year.

Vidya Balan has not signed on for the film yet.

If Vidya signs the story prequel, this will be her second film with Abhishek. Earlier, both of them had worked in Paa in 2009, in which they played Amitabh Bachchan’s parents.

