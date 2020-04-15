Abhishek Bachchan pulls Farah Khan’s leg by asking her to upload workout video; check

MUMBAI: Due to lockdown, citizens are locked-up in their homes. Celebrities are indulging in various activities and are also constantly updating fans by sharing pictures on social media.

Celebrities have also been sharing various videos, giving fans a glimpse of how they pass time while at home. Many B-Town stars such as Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, and others have been sharing their workout videos too. This didn’t go down well with Farah Khan who blasted the celebrities for sharing fitness videos at a time when the world is battling a major crisis. Not just that, she also later talked about why she expressed her rage, saying it’s a global pandemic and people shouldn’t flaunt their privilege at this time. Now, Abhishek Bachchan has pulled her leg, asking her to upload a workout video.

On Tuesday, Farah Khan took to her Twitter and shared a few tweets about pandemic teachings. It was then that Abhishek Bachchan jokingly teased her by asking her to post a workout video. Farah Khan wrote, “Pandemic teachings: cupboard full of clothes ,when all i need r 2 outfits.. Nighttime nighty & Daytime nighty." In another tweet, she added, “Pandemic Teachings 2:-learning who my real friends are.. my new Bff's-BabuRam vegetable wala.. Swapnil from hiral Grocery Stores .. Noble Chemist ka Pawan.. n pesca Fish ki Nalini.. thank you."

Replying to this tweet, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “Thank you! Ab workout video upload Karo!" His hilarious reply left Twitterati in splits!

Take a look at the tweets here:

The bigger epidemic.. work out videos!! don’t make me feel worse pls! pic.twitter.com/NYs4tFwm3a — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) March 26, 2020

So my 12 yr old Anya has raised 70,000 rs in 5 days, by sketching ur pets for a 1000 rs a sketch.. All the money is being used to feed strays n needy .. thank u all the kind hearted people who hav ordered sketches n donated pic.twitter.com/nRvGMW5acE — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) April 12, 2020

Credits: SpotboyE.com