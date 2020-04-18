Abhishek Bachchan recalls shooting for 'Guru' in Madurai

MUMBAI: It was Flashback Friday for actor Abhishek Bachchan as he went down memory lane and reminisced shooting for the "Tere bina" song from the movie "Guru", which is directed by Mani Ratnam.

"On the sets of Guru in October 2006 in Madurai. Mani had decided to shoot the song 'Tere Bina' ( my all time favourite) much after we had finished principle photography. If you look closely during the song I had long hair, which I had grown for my film 'Jhoom Barabar Jhoom'.

"Since this shoot happened in the middle of JBJ's shoot (Shaad, the director of JBJ can never say no to Mani as he used to be Mani's assistant and considers him to be like family, hence adjusted his dates to enable this shoot) I just shaved my beard but obviously couldn't cut my hair. They used to pin up my hair during this shoot to look shorter and match the continuity look of Gurukant Desai," Abhishek wrote on Instagram along with a BTS picture from the sets.

He also recalled how one of his friends, who paid visit on the sets, was forcefully made to shoot for some sequence.

"A fun fact. Also seen in this photo is one of my best friends Gaurav. Babu, as I fondly call him had come to visit me and Aishwarya during the shoot as he stays in Chennai.

"Just as we were about to begin the scene Mani decided he wanted to shoot this scene in OS ( over the shoulder) of the 'minister'. Since we didn't have an actor on hand, they ( Mani and @dirrajivmenon [also seen in this photo]) literally put a very reluctant Babu into the shot as he was on set watching the shoot and made him into the "minister". I don't think he will ever forgive us for doing that to him and has since never visited any shoot of mine," Abhishek recalled.

Released in 2007, "Guru" narrated the story of a villager who goes on to become one of the biggest business tycoons in Indian history. It also features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

SOURCE: IANS