Abhishek Bachchan’s sweet gesture on World Health Day

MUMBAI: Abhishek Bachchan began his career with JP Dutta’s Refugee, also starring Kareena Kapoor, which was a good start, considering how newcomers sometimes have to struggle to the top. However, his career tumbled downhill with films such as Shararat, Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, and Mumbai Se Aaya Mera Dost.

He then made a comeback with better scripts and turned his destiny around with Mani Ratnam’s Yuva, Shaad Ali’s Bunti Aur Babli and the super successful Guru. His Dhoom series was also received well at the box-office and likewise, RGV’s Sarkar was when the audience went into a state of tizzy with the father and son duo sharing screen space together (after their stint in Bunti Aur Babli) which created ripples at the box office.

The actor was recently busy with the shoot of his upcoming movie titled Bob Biswas under Red Chillies Production. Before the Coronavirus outbreak, he shared the first look of the movie, which looked quite promising.

As the world fights against the Covid-19 outbreak, a 21-day lockdown has been announced in India. Since then, many celebs are taking to social media to share what they are doing at home. And a few came ahead to thank all the special workers who are contributing to the betterment of the society.

Abhishek also came forward in full support of the caretakers of the society and took to his Twitter handle to thank them in a beautiful way for their immense contribution.

Have a look.

Today on #WorldHealthDay we thank and pray for the tireless and brave health care workers for their immense and selfless service and duty. We are all indebted for life. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 7, 2020

With this post, he had made a sweet gesture to support, encourage, and thank every person who is working day and night and risking their lives in this situation.

Meanwhile, on the work note, the actor has the films The Big Bull, Bob Biswas, and Ludo, and web series Breathe 2 lined up.

