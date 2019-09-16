News

Abhishek Bachchan starts shooting for the next film

16 Sep 2019 05:08 PM

MUMBAI:  Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has started shooting for director Kookie Gulati's yet-untitled-film.

Abhishek on Monday posted a photograph of the film's clapboard and captioned it: "Here we go! A new journey, a new beginning. Need your best wishes. Ajay Devgn, Kookie Gulati."

The film is produced by Ajay Devgn films. The film marks the reunion of Ajay and Abhishek seven years after "Bol Bachchan".

Other details related to the film are under wraps.

Gulati has previously helmed movies like "Prince" and "Pyare Mohan".

IANS

