Abhishek Bachchan tested Covid positive, READ MORE

MUMBAI: As the weekend begins the entire nation is in shock as we came to know now that Mr. Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for Covid and now the confirmed news is that Abhishek Bachchan is also tested positive for Covid.

Yes, you heard right, the Guru actor Junior Bachchan is also tested Covid positive.

The actor took his Twitter handle to share this news and said, Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank You.

Well the entire family is gone under the test and the reports of the rest of the family are still to come.

We do pray for the speedy recovery of Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

Abhishek was last seen in Amazon’s web series Breathe into the shadows and has some amazing lineups like The Big Bull, Bob Biswas, and Ludo.

