Abhishek Bachchan very committed to his craft: Anand Pandit

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Feb 2020 01:00 AM

MUMBAI: Producer Anand Pandit, who has been working with Abhishek Bachchan in the upcoming film "The Big Bull", is all praises for the actor.

According to Pandit, Abhishek is committed to everything he takes up.

"Abhishek believes in acing everything he does and he is very committed to his craft. Coming from a family that has been around for many years, he makes sure everyone on set is comfortable. He makes sure to read his script thoroughly and doesn't waste people's time. He has been an example to many people on set. As a producer, he is a dream to work with," he said.

"The Big Bull" is reportedly based on India''s biggest securities scams, which happened in 1992. The film is co-produced by actor Ajay Devgn.

