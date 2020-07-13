Abhishek Bachchan was worried for his parents and daughter especially when he came home from dubbing for Breathe Into the Shadows.

MUMBAI: Only a couple of days ago, the Film & TV industry resumed shoots and post production processes under the guidelines prescribed by the government in order to curb further spread of the Novel Coronavirus. Also resuming work was actor Abhishek Bachchan, who had stepped out of his home to dub for his recently released web show, Breathe : Into the Shadows which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on July 10, 2020. In a conversation with the film critic Rajeev Masand, the actor was heard speaking about the same couple of days ago.(via spotboye)

This conversation between the duo had taken place before the actor was tested positive for COVID-19. In their talk, while he supposedly confirmed being all fit and happy to resume work, he was also seen concerned about his parents Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan who is only 8 years old, because of the ongoing pandemic. He said that while he personally isn't nervous, he was however, concerned about coming back to the family from outside. The actor further in his conversation also mentioned how the family was following the safety measures at their residence as well.

Speaking ahead he added how his dubbing process took place with only limited people around with the script and even mikes being sanitized. His web series is supposedly being released in English as well hence the actor was venturing out to fulfill his work commitment.

Nevertheless, last evening, the news of the actor as well as his father Amitabh Bachchan testing positive for COVID-19 got the entire nation tensed. Followed by Abhishek’s wife-actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya too were tested positive for COVID-19 after the swab test.

