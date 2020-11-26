Abhishek Bachchan's first look as Bob Biswas revealed as actor gets snapped on sets in Kolkata

MUMBAI: When it comes to versatility one name which needs no introduction is of Abhishek Bachchan, the actor kick started the shooting for Bob Biswas but the lockdown in March ensured that everyone stayed indoors. The actor has now resumed the film's shooting and is back on sets in Kolkata. Thanks to the paparazzi, we recently got to see Abhishek's first look directly from the sets of Bob Biswas. Yes, Abhishek and co-star Chitrangadha Singh were snapped on Wednesday evening.

While Chitrangadha was snapped in a red dress and shoes walking on set, Abhishek was seen arriving while trying to hide his look with a big white umbrella. However, the actor's look as Bob Biswas, a psychopath killer, was revealed when he was snapped at a distance.

Abhishek was snapped wearing big round glasses, a straight hair wig and a blue shirt with grey trousers. Not just that, the actor's overall appearance was also starkly different as he appeared slightly on the heavier side as well as with a stomach paunch.

Check out Abhishek Bachchan's first look as Bob Biswas:

Actor Saswata Chatterjee played Bob Biswas and made for a spine-chilling killer in Vidya Balan starrer Kahaani. His character died in the film but it left an impressive mark on many. Thus, a prequel starring Abhishek Bachchan to play the bespectacled contract killer, Bob Biswas was announced last November. "Nomoshkar!" his trademark gesture will soon be popularised with Junior Bachchan taking up the role.

