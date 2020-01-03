Abhishek Bachchan's interaction with fan is hilarious

MUMBAI: Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan is quite an anticipated film. Its poster was released recently, in which we see a sword, which looks bold and it has a lion face as an adornment. The copper-coloured picture also shows two tigers facing each other, which clearly means that the sword belongs to either Aditya Karikalan or Arunmozhi.

Sharing the poster, a fan wrote, 'The first glimpse of Ponniyin Selvan already has me excited. Imagine the day we get Aishwarya's first look. I swear I will pass out'. Abhishek Bachchan took to the comments section and replied, 'Me too'. Aishwarya, during a media interaction, revealed that she is also a part of the magnum opus. Some reports suggest that she will be seen in dual roles. If this turns out to be true, one of her roles will be that of a mysterious vengeful baddie Nandhini Devi. Her other role would be that of a deaf and mute adventurous old lady

