Abhishek Banerjee excited to be part of 'Oh My God!' Director's next

MUMBAI: Actor Abhishek Banerjee, who has earlier wooed audience with his comic roles in films like "Stree" and "Bala", is currently preparing for director Umesh Shukla's upcoming comedy film.



"Umesh sir is a great director, he has given hits like 'OMG - Oh My God!' and "102 Not Out" and I really love his work. His next is a family entertainer and has an amazing storyline. Talking about my role, all I can say that it is really a fun part may be the funniest I have played till date and I am really looking forward to the same," Abhishek said.



The yet to be titled project also features Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Abhimanyu Dasani, Arshad Warsi, Divya Dutta and Seema Pahwa.



The first leg of the film was shot in Switzerland.