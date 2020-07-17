Abhishek Khanna joins the cast of Vellapanti

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the entertainment world.

We exclusively reported about Bhavin Bhanushali, Chandan Bakshi, Ansh Baghri and Siddharth Sagar being roped in for the project.

We also informed our viewers about actress Sapna Gill and Sidhika Sharma and Rahul Dev bagging the movie.

As per reports, Rajesh Sharma, Mukesh Tiwari, Shakti Kapoor, Neelu Kohli, Charvi Dutta, Neha Rana and many others will be seen in prominent roles.

Now, we have exclusive information about popular actor Abhishek Khanna bagging the movie. As per sources, Abhishek will be seen playing the role of Rahul Dev’s gang member in the movie.

Abhishek has been a part of several movies and TV shows like Chidya Ghar.

The casting of the project has been done by renowned Casting Director Dinesh Sudarshan Soi’s DS Creations.

