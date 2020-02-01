Abhishek Verma roped in for Ekta Kapoor's next for Colors

MUMBAI: Veteran actress Shabana Azmi, who was admitted in Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital, has returned home in the afternoon. The actress had met with a severe accident on January 18.

Just a few minutes ago, she took to Twitter to share the news of her recovery and thank her fans and well-wishers for the prayers.



Shabana took to her profile shared the first recovery picture post the accident and tweeted, 'Thank you all for your prayers and wishes for my recovery. I'm back home now Thank you #Tina Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani hospital for the sterling care provided by the doctors' team and the nursing staff. I'm indebted and grateful.'

A couple of days ago, her husband and lyricist Javed Akhtar had also informed that the actress is recovering well. 'Our family would like to thank all the friends and well wishers for their concern and messages for @AzmiShabana. This is to let everyone know that she is recovering well and most probably will be shifted to a normal room tomorrow.'

Meanwhile, the 69-year-old actress met with an accident at Kumbhivali village ahead of the Khalapur toll plaza on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. She suffered a few injuries in the head and spinal cord. Initially, she was admitted at a hospital in Panvel but later she was shifted to Mumbai.

SOURCE – E TIMES