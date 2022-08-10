Absolute inspiration! Rakul Preet Singh shares stunning photos despite a fever and neck spasms, says, "But nothing should stop you from putting on some glam"

MUMBAI : Time and again Rakul Preet Singh has left us impressed with her stunning beauty and glamorous fashion be it in photoshoots or even in films. Off camera, her go-getter and self love attitude is a favourite part of her personality for her fans. The actress is one to be on her feet all the time for work and can put up a happy face even when she may be tired or unwell and her latest post and the heartfelt note with it is exact proof of the same.

Taking to her social media, Rakul shared some stunning pictures of her recent photoshoot in which she is wearing a full one-piece black denim attire. She further jotted down the caption -

"Somedays just don’t go your way but thats fine .. from fever , puffy face to a neck spasm but nothing should stop you from putting on some glam.. it’s ok sometimes to not look your best or feel ur best .. after all who defines best #selflove #showmustgoon"

Rakul is still winning love and praises for her January released film, Chhatriwali which topped the charts and was trending on the platform of release for a long time. Rakul's performance was immensely praised by the audience and the critics for shouldering a strong subject very well all on her own as a small-town condom quality tester, Sanya in the film.