Absurd! Take a look at your favourite B-town celebs and their weird phobias

MUMBAI: Bollywood celebs have their own sets of fears and insecurities. Scared of spiders, elevators, tomatoes, darkness, and much more. Here is a list of popular celebs and their phobias.

Recently Runway 34 actor Ajay Devgn revealed his phobia of lifts. On DID L'il Masters show, Ajay said, A few years ago, when I was in a lift with a couple of people, it suddenly broke down and fell at a rapid speed from the third floor to the ground floor. Though no one got seriously injured, we were stuck there for almost 1 to 1.5 hours. Since then, I feel claustrophobic in lifts. Even now, when I get into a lift, I get a bit frightened and have had a phobia of them ever since.

Actress Deepika Padukone is scared of snakes and suffers from Ophidiophobia.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor in an interview revealed that he doesn't have a ceiling fan at home as he is scared of them.

The most gorgeous diva of B-town Katrina Kaif is scared of tomatoes. According to the reports, she revealed that she rejected a commercial to endorse a tomato ketchup brand. Her phobia became worst during the tomato festival scene in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Actor Aamir Khan suffers from the fear of death and during ‘Dangal’ he revealed his phobia.

Ranbir Kapoor is reportedly scared of spiders and cockroaches.

Sonam Kapoor is reportedly scared of elevators in malls and airports as during a movie shoot was supposed to be shot in an elevator. It took about 5 hours for a single shot.

