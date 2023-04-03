"Acche gane Ko bigaad Diya" netizens trolls the latest Akshay Kumar song from Selfiee

The latest song of the movie Selfiee titled Deewana is out and it is getting some mixed to negative response from the fans, check out the comments below
Selfiee

MUMBAI : Movie Selfiee which had Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in the leading role opened to some mixed to negative response from the fans, the movie which is the official remake of the Malayalam movie Driving Licence is directed by Raj Mehta.

On one hand the movie is getting mixed reviews for its remake and weak execution, on the other hand it is getting appreciation for the performance of Emraan Hashmi, Akshay Kumar. Recently the makers of the movie have released the fresh news song from the movie titled Deewana which was featuring Emraan Hashmi, Jacqueline Fernandez and Akshay Kumar.

This recreated song got some amazing response from the fans and many people are saying that this has brought the charm of old Emraan Hashmi but there are few people who are not happy with the song and they have their point of view.

Check out the comments below

As we can see in these comments many people are saying that the movie is a remake and also the songs are remake, where is originality. Also many people are saying we are lacking good writers in the Bollywood Industry that the movies are remakes and also the songs, whereas few are saying that the original song was much better and they have ruined this new song.

What are your views on these comments coming from netizens for the song Deewana and how did you like the song, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

