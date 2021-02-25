Acclaimed author Hussain Zaidi compliments Alia Bhatt on her amazing job after the release of the Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser

MUMBAI: Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt unveiled the teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi today, and it has received a thunderous response from the audience. Besides their fans, Shah Rukh Khan, SS Rajamouli, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Shahid Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Ayushmann Khurrana among many other B-town celebrities have applauded the teaser. Now, the actress and the filmmaker has even got a seal of approval from acclaimed author Hussain Zaidi as well. For the uninitiated, SLB’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is inspired from a chapter of Zaidi's novel, Mafia Queens of Mumbai.



Zaidi was all praise for the actress-director duo. “The teaser is really good and Alia is absolutely stunning. I was always sure that Mr. Bhansali is someone who would do justice to this story, and I think Mr. Bhansali and Alia together have done an amazing job,” says the writer, whose book was unveiled in 2011. He adds that for now the audience has been introduced to the young Gangubai in the film, however, the character grows from a teenager to a middle-aged woman.

“I think you'll see that transition in the film, and Alia has the ability and the merit to express that role in a very nice manner. I have not seen the movie as yet nor have I read the script, but whatever I have known of Mr. Bhansali and of Alia’s repertoire of sterling performances, I am really looking forward to this film. Alia was phenomenal in Raazi, and I can hope that once again she will come with a fantastic performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi,” Zaidi signs off

