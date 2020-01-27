According to a recent report, these songs from Shraddha Kapoor's movies are the most heard over the decade

MUMBAI: Shraddha Kapoor is currently enjoying the immense appreciation that her movie Street Dancer 3D is receiving. The actress had a successful 2019 with back to back hits with films like Saaho and Chhichhore and is all set to own the first half of 2020 with Street Dancer and Baaghi 3.

The actress has always given her fans memorable characters and movies. In a recent report which featured the top most heard songs of the decade, Shraddha's songs, Tum Hi Ho and Sunn Raha Hai from Aashiqui 2 and Galliyan from Ek Villain made it to the list, making her the only person on the list to have three songs.

The characters that the actress has played have always been different from one another and has a lot to serve on the plate. Shraddha has braved all the hurdles that came across her way and always focused on being a better version of herself. Her most recent character 'Inayat' in Street Dancer 3D is being loved by fans all across.

Shraddha is adored by all her fans and love seeing her in different characters and the love of her fans is what always pushes her to become a better version of herself. Shraddha never misses a chance to stun everyone on how the actress can mould herself into something better every day.

On the work front, Shraddha will be seen in Baaghi franchise "Baaghi 3" directed by Ahmed Khan, opposite Tiger Shroff.