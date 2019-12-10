Ace director Meghna Gulzar says Chhapaak is NOT a woman-centric movie

MUMBAI: The trailer of Deepika Padukone's most awaited movie Chhapaak was launched today. The audience has appreciated it already. During the launch, one of the reporters referred to the movie as a woman-centric film, to which the director requested the former to treat it like a normal movie. Deepika agreed with this.

Meghna Gulzar said that since she makes relevant movies, they shouldn't be called women-centric movies and that it is not fair. Meghna's last movie Raazi was also termed as one.

Chhapaak is produced by Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar in collaboration with Fox Star Studios. The movie is helmed by Meghna and stars Deepika and Vikrant Messay. It will hit the big screens on 10th January.