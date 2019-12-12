Acid movie trailer to launch on this date

MUMBAI: Acid is a movie based on an acid victim and stars Priyanka Singh and Maan Singh. The movie is written by Pankaj Uniyal and is produced by PS Film Craft and Shourya Music International.

There is not much hype around the movie, as it’s a low-budget film, and the makers will start promoting the movie once the trailer is out. The trailer is expected to come out on 16th December, and the movie is slated to release on 3rd January 2020.

With Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak releasing just a few days after that and both the movie revolving around the same subject, it will be interesting to see which movie will be liked by the audience. One can never underestimate any movie. Lets’see which will be a success at the BO.